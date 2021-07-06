UBS Group AG Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

