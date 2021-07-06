UBS Group AG Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.