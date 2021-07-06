UBS Group AG Increases Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 339.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of CI Financial worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.