UBS Group AG Increases Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 730.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Kura Oncology worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

