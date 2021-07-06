UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Medifast worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE MED opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.17.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.