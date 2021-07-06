UBS Group AG Purchases 15,976 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 155.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of BOOT opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

