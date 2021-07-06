UBS Group AG Purchases 26,239 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Kelly Services worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

