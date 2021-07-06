UBS Group AG Raises Stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 1,093.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.39% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.06.

