UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

Shares of MAV opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

