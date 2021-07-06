UBS Group AG Sells 1,920 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $186.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

