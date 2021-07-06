UBS Group AG Sells 4,193 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

