UBS Group AG Trims Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

