UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.71

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDHCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

