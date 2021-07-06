UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,386 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of UGI worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

