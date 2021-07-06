Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.64. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 3,330 shares traded.

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

