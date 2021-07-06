Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Head to Head Review

Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Uni-Pixel alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uni-Pixel and Vertiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertiv 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vertiv has a consensus price target of $23.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.24%. Given Vertiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Uni-Pixel.

Profitability

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A Vertiv 2.56% 79.60% 7.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Vertiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Vertiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertiv $4.37 billion 2.22 -$327.30 million $0.78 35.40

Uni-Pixel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertiv.

Volatility & Risk

Uni-Pixel has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertiv beats Uni-Pixel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, uninterruptible power systems, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing these products and their related systems. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Pixel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Pixel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.