UniCrypt Hits Market Capitalization of $13.18 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $451.73 or 0.01325546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00394430 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014650 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,180 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

