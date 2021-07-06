Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $35,670.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00166775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.65 or 1.00289608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.00959635 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.