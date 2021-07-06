Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce $182.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.10 million. Unifi posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $665.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Unifi has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $451.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

