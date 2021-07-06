UniMex Network Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $25,376.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00166949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,077.74 or 0.99988122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00951470 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,928,415 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

