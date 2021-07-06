United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.83

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $35.99. United Bancshares shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $150,399.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

