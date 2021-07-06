United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of United Community Banks worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

