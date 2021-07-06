United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,743 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United States Oil Fund worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $10,718,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,746,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

