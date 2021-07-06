United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 5.9%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.66. 223,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,407,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.