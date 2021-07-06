Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 152,588 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

