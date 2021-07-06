Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.34% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $842.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

