UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 7% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

