Uptrennd Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,549.58 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $229,549.58 and approximately $64.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00278512 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

