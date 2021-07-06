Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after buying an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

