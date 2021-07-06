Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.47% of Urban Outfitters worth $53,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

