Urus Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $771,486.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for $9.46 or 0.00027928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00959815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044520 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

