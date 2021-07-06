USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $133.07 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00166474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.63 or 0.99907717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00970288 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

