USDK Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $132.91 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.67 or 0.99890197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.00945058 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.