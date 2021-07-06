Utrust (UTK) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $99.39 million and $11.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

