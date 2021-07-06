v.systems (VSYS) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. v.systems has a total market cap of $44.49 million and $1.51 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.
v.systems Profile
VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,240,494,131 coins and its circulating supply is 2,316,885,667 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.
v.systems Coin Trading
