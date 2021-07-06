Vai (VAI) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Vai has a total market cap of $79.05 million and approximately $840,161.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 88,759,293 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

