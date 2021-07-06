VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 15.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 795,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,110,932. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

