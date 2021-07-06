VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

