Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,184 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 19.0% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $114,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 203,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,281. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97.

