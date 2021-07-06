Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 504,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 438,374 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 282,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 509,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 133,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,943. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.