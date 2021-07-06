Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $29,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.18. 1,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $251.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

