Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

