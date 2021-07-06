Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $60,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

