Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.3% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. 21,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,617. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

