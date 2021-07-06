Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

