Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,558,000.

VOO opened at $398.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $285.41 and a 1 year high of $399.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

