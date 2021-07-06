Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $107,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

