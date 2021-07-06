Vanilla Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,334.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $26,334.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00028947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,596 coins and its circulating supply is 658,437 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

