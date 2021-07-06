Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.