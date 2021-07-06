Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.94

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and traded as low as $47.39. Vectrus shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 23,907 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $558.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

